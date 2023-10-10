//VFD investigates residential kitchen fire

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department is investigating a residential fire on Collins Avenue that started in the kitchen.

Release:

On Monday October 9, 2023, at 5:10 AM, the Valdosta Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire at 117 Collins Avenue. Fire units arrived on scene in less than four minutes to find heavy smoke coming from the front of the residence. Valdosta Fire personnel quickly extinguished the fire and searched to confirm that no occupants remained inside. The occupant was located outside of the home. One civilian was transported to South Georgia Medical Center for observation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Valdosta Police Department and SGMC EMS assisted on scene.