//SJCS volleyball team raises funds for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

VALDOSTA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School’s volleyball team raises $1,300 in donations in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The St. John the Evangelist Catholic School (SJCS) volleyball team recently raised donations in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. During a recent match, the volleyball team collected donations to benefit a SJCS staff member affected by breast cancer. The team presented a $1,300 check to the fellow Eagle family member in memory of SJCS mom Stephanie Nelson and all those battling breast cancer.

“At the heart of the game, our SJCS volleyball team displayed not only their athletic ability but also their big hearts,” said SJCS Volleyball Coach Corey Wolford. “With all of the SJCS teachers, classmates, and families cheering on, the team came together to help a fellow Eagle fighting cancer.”

The SJCS volleyball team raised $1,300 from the money raised at the breast cancer fundraiser game, in addition to bake sale donations at school and after Mass at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

