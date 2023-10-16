//SJCS to host a day of fundraising fun with two events

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School will host two special fundraising events to support education initiatives and the school community.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School (SJCS) announces not one, but two special fundraising events scheduled for Saturday, October 21, 2023. This day promises a unique blend of entertainment, all in the name of supporting the school community and its educational initiatives.

Cow Plop Drop – Pay for a Plot and Hope for a Plop!

Kicking off the day at 10:00 AM, SJCS presents the third annual Cow Plop Drop. The school will release a cow onto the soccer field, and you purchase a plot of land on that field. The anticipation builds as everyone eagerly awaits the moment the cow makes its “plops.” The owner of the plot where the cow chooses to “plop” will win $1,000.

“Cow Plop Drop is always a highlight of our fundraising calendar. It’s a fun way for our community to come together virtually and support our school,” said SJCS Home and School Association President Hala Dennis.

Plots are available for purchase on the school’s website at SJCSValdosta.org. One plot is $25 and three plots can be purchased for $65. The excitement will be broadcast live on SJCS’s Facebook page. Spectators are invited to watch the event online, starting at 10:00 AM.

Casino Night – In the Wild West

As the sun sets, SJCS invites the community to step into the Wild Wild West at 6:00 PM in the SJCS Parish Center for its Casino Night. The event promises an evening of thrilling entertainment, bringing all your favorite casino games under one roof. From the roulette wheel’s spin to the shuffling of cards at the blackjack tables, this night guarantees the pulse-pounding thrill of chance.

“Our Casino Night is a fantastic way to enjoy an evening out with friends and family while supporting our school,” said Cheri Carter, SJCS Principal. “We’re turning the Parish Center into a Wild West for an unforgettable and exciting night.”

Delicious food from local food trucks including S & G World Famous BBQ, Kinsey Lab and T’s Treats, will be available for purchase during the event. Tickets to Casino Night are $100 for two people and includes $200 casino money and two raffle tickets for a chance to win baskets and prizes. Tickets are available for purchase online at SJCSValdosta.org.

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 3 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, digital arts, music, band, art and computers as well as religion, in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, soccer, volleyball, and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.