//Forbes ranks Wiregrass in top 10 online trade schools

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College earns a national spot as one of the top 10 online trade school according to a Forbes.com ranking.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has earned a national top ranking according to Forbes.com as top 10 online trade schools. The rankings were based on credibility, accreditation, nonprofit status, affordability, student outcomes, student experience, and application process.

Wiregrass was ranked #2 in the nation. With campus locations in Valdosta, Fitzgerald, Douglas, and Sparks, the college can connect students to any school in the state through its e-campus program. The college offers different methods of online education: fully online courses, hybrid classes, and web-enhanced courses that add some online material to regular classes. All online courses follow the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) guidelines regarding curriculum, objectives, and competencies.

Dean for Distance Education and Academic Success Sabrina Cox shared, “In recent years, we have had a steady increase in students taking online classes. The Online team has worked diligently to ensure our students taking online classes have the tools and support they need to be successful.”

Students have many online options for programs like Accounting, Business Management, Business Technology, Criminal Justice Technology, and Education. There are also many technical certificate programs offered online, including Social Media Specialist, Child Development Specialist, and Supervisor Management Specialist.

The online team members at Wiregrass include Sabrina Cox, Dean for Distance Education and Academic Success; Deanna Edwards, Director for Distance Education; Jennifer Bevis, Distance Education Specialist; and Kieandria Williams, Distance Education Specialist.

To access the complete ranking, https://www.forbes.com/advisor/education/best-online-trade-schools/?award=best-online-trade-schools-2023-wiregrass-georgia-technical-college. The college recently announced application fees will be waived during No Fee November. Those interested in applying for Spring or Summer Semester 2024 can apply online at Wiregrass.edu and save money during the month of November. Spring Semester classes begin on January 8, 2024.

To learn more about the online programs and other programs, visit https://www.wiregrass.edu.