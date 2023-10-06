//FEMA to offer free advice on home repair, rebuilding at Hahira Honeybee

Share with friends

HAHIRA – FEMA will offer free advise on repairing and rebuilding homes damaged by Hurricane Idalia at the 2023 Hahira Honeybee Festival.

Release:

As residents repair and rebuild after Hurricane Idalia, FEMA will be at the 2023 Hahira Honeybee Festival to provide free information and tips on how to make homes damaged by natural disasters stronger and safer.

Hazard mitigation specialists will be available at the FEMA booth at the festival to answer questions and offer home improvement tips and proven methods to help prevent or reduce damage from future disasters. They will also share techniques for rebuilding hazard-resistant homes. Most information is aimed at do-it-yourselfers and general contractor work.

The FEMA booth will be open at the festival:

Friday, Oct. 6 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7 – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The booth will be located near the Hahira Train Depot, 220 W. Main St. at Railroad Rd., in Hahira, GA 31632.

For more information about the 2023 Hahira Honeybee Festival, visit www.hahirahoneybeefest.com .

For the latest information on Georgia’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit fema.gov/disaster/4738, follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.