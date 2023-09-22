//Wiregrass Board of Directors announces FY24 meeting date

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Board of Directors recently announced the FY24 meeting dates.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Board of Directors serves both in a community advisory capacity and in a limited administrative capacity, performing certain oversight responsibilities as designated by state board policy. The local board is comprised of members from the business and industrial communities from the eleven-county service area. State board policy defines the role and responsibilities of the local board.

The meeting dates for FY24 have been set. They are as follows: October 22-25 at the Leadership Conference in Savannah (Hyatt Regency); January 3, 2024, at the Valdosta Campus; February 7, 2024, at the Ben Hill-Irwin Campus; April 3, 2024, at the Cook Campus; May 1, 2024, at the Coffee Campus; and June 5, 2024, at the Valdosta Campus. All board meetings begin at 12:00 noon. Members of the local board of directors for the college and the counties they represent are Joe Brownlee (Lowndes County), Phadrya Crews (Lowndes County), Amanda Ramshead (Cook County), Sue Lane Hughes – Chair (Coffee County), Matt Seale (Irwin County), Dr. Joi Williams (Cook County), Rebecca Corbett (Echols County), Bradfield Shealy (Brooks County), Lisa Sumner (Berrien County), Dr. Mark Sutton (Ben Hill and Wilcox Counties), Afalene (Al) Walker (Coffee County), Ronald (Ronnie) Dean (Lanier County), and Dr. Rodney Green (Lowndes County).

To learn more about the Board of Directors or Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, visit wiregrass.edu.