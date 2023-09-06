//Wild Adventures offers hurricane relief workers free lunch

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures is providing a free drive-thru lunch for the hurricane relief workers to show appreciation.

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia is offering complimentary lunches to hurricane relief workers in an effort to express gratitude for those who served the community in the wake of Hurricane Idalia.

Wild Adventures will host the Hurricane Recovery Appreciation Lunch on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The “drive-thru” event is open to anyone who actively participated in Hurricane Idalia preparation and recovery efforts that served the community.

“Wild Adventures sustained limited damage during Hurricane Idalia, and we were fortunate to be able to reopen on Labor Day thanks to the dedication and hard work of our team members,” said Jon Vigue, vice president and general manager. “However, we wouldn’t have been able to open at all if it had not been for those who have been working tirelessly to help the area recover after the storm. This lunch is our way to say, ‘Thanks!’ to those individuals.”

Utility and service provider personnel, first responders, emergency shelter volunteers, tree service workers, and others who have been part of Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts are invited to enjoy the free lunch, which will include fresh-off-the-grill items, chips, and water or soda. The box lunches will be available while supplies last.

“We tried to make a list of everyone we wanted to thank and invite to this drive-thru lunch, but there are so many different individuals who have been making an impact with recovery efforts in our community,” said Vigue. “If you’ve actively participated in helping our community prepare, endure and recover from Hurricane Idalia, we would love to welcome you and hand you a free lunch.”

Hurricane Recovery Appreciation lunches will be distributed in the park’s Team Member Parking lot located west of the Wild Adventures’ main entrance on Old Clyattville Road off I-75 Exit 13.

