//WGTC to receive funds for workforce development expansion

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass will receive funds to expand the workforce development opportunities from U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff.

Release:

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is expanding workforce development opportunities in South Georgia.

Sen. Ossoff is delivering new resources through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) for Wiregrass Georgia Technical College to expand their truck driver training program and boost job creation in the region.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will receive $742,180 for the construction of a concrete practice pad and access road to support truck driver training workforce development.

According to the Department of Commerce, this EDA grant will be matched with $318,078 in local funds and is expected to create or retain 235 jobs and generate $40 million in private investment.

“Senator Warnock and I are pleased to help deliver this workforce development investment to Wiregrass Georgia Technical College to ensure South Georgia’s residents have access to job training programs and to strengthen our supply chains,” Sen. Ossoff said. “I thank President Biden, Vice President Harris, Secretary Raimondo, and Assistant Secretary Castillo for their support.”

“The Economic Development Administration is honored to support the enhancement of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Commercial Truck Driving Training program,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “The new facilities will increase enrollment in this critical workforce training program, leading to good-paying, high-quality jobs that support the nation’s supply chain resilience.”

Sen. Ossoff continues working to expand workforce opportunities for all Georgians. Earlier this year, he led a push to reopen the Atlanta Job Corps Center and help bring professional training to students seeking jobs in Georgia.

This project to strengthen Georgia’s trucking workforce was also made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Southern Georgia Regional Commission (SGRC). EDA funds SGRC to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.