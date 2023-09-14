//Vikings take on the Indians during senior, military appreciation night

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The Vikings will take on East Coweta Indians while honoring senior night and military appreciation night during the game.

Release:

On Friday, September 15, 2023 our Vikings will host the East Coweta High School Indians out of Region 2-7A. East Coweta is ranked in the Georgia Class 7A top 15 according to Max Prep. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Gates open at 6:30 pm.

This game will be senior night for the 2023 season. During the pre-game, all football, band, cheerleader, and ROTC seniors will be honored. Please make plans to attend as we recognize these fine individuals for their commitment to our programs.

At halftime, we will recognize the 2023 Class 7A Baseball State Champions – our Lowndes Vikings baseball team. Join us and help celebrate another Lowndes Viking state championship!

This game will also be military appreciation night. All active duty and retired military personnel along with their spouse and school age children will be admitted at no cost on the visitor side of the stadium. They need simply to show their ID at the gate on the visitor side to gain entry.

Individual game tickets are available for this game. Reserved seats are $10 each when purchased in advance. All tickets at the gate are $12 each. In keeping with GHSA policies, all fans, except babies in arms, must have a ticket.

In keeping with system policies please remember that K-8 students must be accompanied by a parent/guardian to enter the stadium and that loitering in open areas at the stadium is not permitted. K-12 students are expected to remain with their parents/guardians in their seating area.

Martin Stadium does have a clear bag policy. Only clear bags are permitted to enter the stadium. Clear bags are available for purchase at the ticket office. They are $10 each with the Viking logo. Shirts with the COMPLETE logo, as well as other designs are also available for purchase.



The athletic ticket office is located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive. The entrance is on the east end across from Goo Goo Car Wash. Ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Viking Touchdown Club will meet Monday after each game beginning at 6:00 pm in the Meeting Rooms 1&2 at the Board of Education Building. Members can enter directly into the meeting rooms via the two single side doors facing the parking lot. Updates on all club activities will be given and your attendance and ideas are needed. There is especially a need for breakfast moms (or dads) to help with the feeding program. For more information on the Viking Feeding Program, call Ronnie @229-292-6208.

The Viking Coaches Show, hosted by the Viking Voice, is held on Wednesdays at the Smokin’ Pig Restaurant on North Valdosta Road. The show begins at 7:00 pm in the back room of the restaurant.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!