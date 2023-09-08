//Vikings take on Rock Creek during Pink Out Game

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The Vikings will take on the currently ranked #8 Rock Creek Christian Academy from Maryland during the Pink Out Game on Friday.

On Friday, September 8, our Vikings will look to move to 3-0 for the season when they host Rock Creek Christian Academy from Maryland. Rock Creek is currently ranked #8 in the state of Maryland and #10 in the Washington DC area according to the MaxPrep rankings. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium on September 8.

This game replaces the September 1, West Broward game that was previously cancelled. Viking fans should use their September 1, ticket for entry to this game. This is the pink colored ticket in your booklet and it shows West Broward as the opponent. Please look at your tickets carefully and be sure to bring the correct ticket to the game for entry – PINK September 1, ticket.

Individual game tickets can also be purchased. Reserved seats are $10 each when purchased in advance. All tickets at the gate are $12 each. In keeping with GHSA policies, all fans, except babies in arms, must have a ticket.

There will be special recognitions at this game. We will honor our Hurricane Heroes where first responders, utility workers, disaster volunteers, etc., along with their spouse and school-age children will be admitted free on the visitor side of the stadium. When these individuals show their ID on the visitor side of the stadium, they will be admitted to the game at no cost.

The Georgia Bridgemen will be recognized at halftime and this will be our annual Pink-Out game. Please consider wearing PINK as we raise awareness for Breast Cancer. Pink Shirts are available for purchase from the ticket office as well as other Viking apparel.

Viking season tickets are also still on sale. These are reserve seats packages and seats are available on both sides of the stadium. Season ticket packages can be purchased from the athletic ticket office.

In keeping with system policies please remember that K-8 students must be accompanied by a parent/guardian to enter the stadium and that loitering in open areas at the stadium is not permitted. K-12 students are expected to remain with their parents/guardians in their seating area.

Martin Stadium does have a clear bag policy. Only clear bags are permitted to enter the stadium. Clear bags are available for purchase at the ticket office. They are $10 each with the Viking logo.



The athletic ticket office is located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive. The entrance is on the east end across from Goo Goo Car Wash. Ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!