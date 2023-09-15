//VHS senior receives August Scholar Athlete of the Month

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta High School senior was recently awarded the inaugural Scholar Athlete of the Month Award for August.

Valdosta High School proudly announces that Dr. Alex Alvarez, Interim Principal, has awarded senior Fiora Shen the inaugural Scholar Athlete of the Month Award for August in recognition of her exceptional achievements in academics and sports.

Lanell Shen, mom; Anna McCall, VHS Head Volleyball Coach; Fiora Shen; Dr. Alex Alvarez, VHS Interim Principal; Coach Nicole Doss, Assistant Volleyball Coach

Fiora Shen is currently in her senior year at VHS, where she is an honor student in the International Baccalaureate program, maintaining a 4.0 GPA. In addition to excelling in the classroom, Fiora has showcased her athletic abilities by actively participating in four varsity sports during her junior year: volleyball, cross-country, swimming, and tennis.

Fiora Shen with Lanell Shen, mom, and Valdosta High School coaching staff.

Fiora’s passion for sports is undeniable. While she thrives on the competitive spirit, what truly sets her apart is her appreciation for teamwork. Among her various athletic activities, volleyball holds a special place in Fiora’s heart. She has been a vital part of the varsity volleyball team since her sophomore year and has been honored with the title of Team Captain for two consecutive years, as nominated by her teammates. Her peers and coaches admire her relentless work ethic, boundless enthusiasm for excellence, and unwavering commitment to supporting her fellow teammates. Fiora is known for her playful and spirited demeanor, her contagious energy, and her unyielding drive to secure victories for her team.

Fiora Shen with Valdosta High School Volleyball teammates and coaching staff, and Shen’s family.

A historic moment in her athletic career occurred on Thursday, August 18th, when Fiora achieved a remarkable milestone during the first set of the game against the Valwood Lady Valiants. In a heartwarming display of support, Fiora’s family, coaches, and teammates stormed the court to celebrate her achievement of recording her 1,000th career dig while playing as the team’s Libero.

Valdosta High School commends Fiora Shen for her dedication, not only to her academics but also to her commitment to her athletic pursuits. Her achievements exemplify the spirit of excellence and teamwork that the school seeks to instill in its students. Fiora’s name will forever resonate through the hallways of Valdosta High School, serving as a testament to her exceptional accomplishments.

Congratulations, Fiora Shen, on this well-deserved recognition!