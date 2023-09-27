//Valdosta Main Street announces Witches Night Out event

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street to host the annual Witches Night Out event encouraging participants to dress up in witch attire.

Valdosta Main Street is thrilled to announce its annual Witches Night Out event, taking place on Friday, October 27 at 5:30 pm. The event encourages participants to dress up in their best witch attire and explore the downtown area, where local merchants will offer a variety of incentives through punch cards.

Main Street Coordinator Ally Sealy recently commented on the upcoming Witches Night Out event in Downtown Valdosta, saying, “This is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the downtown area with your friends or significant other in a fun and festive way! We are excited to see so many people come together to celebrate Halloween and support our local businesses.”

With a wide range of activities and attractions, including live music, food trucks, and costume contests, Witches Night Out promises to be a memorable evening for all who attend. So, grab your broomstick and join in the fun!

For more information, contact Valdosta Main Street at 229-259-3577.