//Lowndes Emergency Management seeks volunteers for hurricane recovery.

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Emergency Management is setting up a Volunteer Reception Center for individuals or groups looking to volunteer.

Release:

The Lowndes County Emergency Management Volunteer Reception Center is being set up for any individuals or groups looking to volunteer with Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts. Lowndes County Emergency Management is establishing a Volunteer Reception Center. Any individuals or groups looking to volunteer are encouraged to register at the Volunteer Reception Center. Individuals will be placed with a group based on their specific capability. Groups will be given assignments based on known needs and also matched according to their capabilities. Groups who want to register just need to send one representative, and they can register the entire group.

Volunteer Reception Center

Saturday & Sunday, September 9-10, 2023

7:30 am-4 pm

VLPRA Multi-Purpose Room, 1901 Barrack Obama Blvd. Valdosta, GA. Follow the signs.