//Lowndes EMA release information on hurricane recovery

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Emergency Management releases a message to provide information for Hurricane Idalia recovery and clean up.

Release:

This is a Code Red Call from Lowndes County Emergency Management. The purpose of this call is to provide information on resources available for those who received damage from Hurricane Idalia as well as information on the debris pickup process currently underway. Anyone who experienced loss or damage during the hurricane can apply with FEMA by going online to disasterassistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362 or by visiting representatives in person at the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) located at the Lowndes County Civic Center on East Hill Avenue. SBA is also present at the DRC to assist both homeowners and businesses who may qualify for low interest disaster loans. Individuals may qualify and be able to receive assistance from both FEMA and SBA so they are encouraged to apply for both. The American Red Cross is also aiding those individuals who have qualifying damage. To schedule an appointment, go to redcross.org/Idalia.

Debris pickup is currently underway in both the City of Valdosta and unincorporated Lowndes County utilizing outside contractors. Contractors are only picking up vegetative debris and will not pick up any C&D debris such as fencing, carpeting, sheetrock, lumber, etc. Due to the extensive amount of debris it will take several weeks to complete the first pass and visit every street to pick up debris. Everyone is encouraged to be patient and know that debris will be picked up, although it may take a while to get everywhere. Once the first pass has been completed contractors will make one final pass to pick up any debris that was missed or was not moved to the right of way when they initially came through. Residents of Hahira, Remerton, Dasher and Lake Park should contact those governments directly to determine what their procedures for storm related debris are.