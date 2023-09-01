//GAESP selects R.B. Wright Principal for board

Share with friends

MOULTRIE – The Georgia Association of Elementary School Principals Board of Directors has selected R.B. Wright Principle to represent District 8.

R.B. Wright Elementary School Principal Summer Hall has been selected to represent District 8 on the Georgia Association of Elementary School Principals (GAESP) Board of Directors. GAESP is one of seven Georgia Association of Educational Leaders affiliate organizations. The mission of GAESP is to equip leaders with research-based practices that advance student learning. According to its website, GAESP provides networking, professional learning, and legislative advocacy. GAESP has over 700 members from across that state’s elementary schools.

Mrs. Hall was selected to serve as a board member representing the school districts in Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Colquitt, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift, and Turner counties. “I am honored to have been selected to serve our school district and peers in neighboring counties on the GAESP board,” shared Hall. “I look forward to working alongside other elementary school leaders across the state to advance student learning.” Mrs. Hall has been the principal at R.B. Wright Elementary School for the past nine years and in education since 2002.