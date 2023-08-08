//Wiregrass Valdosta campus holds LPN pinning ceremony

Share with friends

Photo l-r: Jhonice Davis, Teona Jenkins, Elizabeth Estrada, Adrienne Johnson, Justice Dosier, Andrew Bagherpour, Heather Blair, Natalie Jackson, Kyle Hastings, Cecilia Ordaz Gudino, Secunda Onuegbu, Maria Johnson, Heather Mistrot, Shantoria Todd, and Ahshaia Manning

VALDOSTA – WGTC Valdosta campus recently held a pinning ceremony for LPN to commemorate the students transition into nursing.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Practical Nursing (LPN) students received their nursing pins in a recent pinning ceremony on the Valdosta Campus. The nursing pins not only signify hard work and dedication but are also a physical symbol of their transition into nursing. The pinning ceremony is more than a nursing tradition, it is a symbol of the nursing students’ hard work and dedication toward their coursework and clinicals. Not only does it mark the completion of student coursework, but this ceremony honors nursing graduates who will work in a career where they will have to be selfless for the good of others. The ceremony gives a grand send-off to nursing students signaling the end of their academic career and at the same time launching them into the professional world that welcomes them. Students receiving their pins include Andrew Bagherpour, Valdosta; Heather Blair, Valdosta; Jhonice Davis, Valdosta; Justice Dosier, Adel; Elizabeth Estrada, Lake Park; Kyle Hastings, Valdosta; Natalie Jackson, Valdosta; Teona Jenkins, Valdosta; Adrienne Johnson, Quitman; Maria Johnson, Valdosta; Callie Lane, Valdosta; Ahshaia Manning, Hahira; Heather Mistrot, Valdosta; Secunda Onuegbu, Valdosta; Cecilia Ordaz Gudino, and Lake Park; Shantoria Todd, Nashville. These students also graduated from the program and participated in the Spring and Summer Commencement ceremony held on July 13 at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center.

Special awards were also given out during the pinning ceremony. Students receiving awards include Ahshaia Manning and Adrienne Johnson, Clinical Excellence; Andrew Bagherpour, Leadership Award; and Elizabeth Estrada, The Nightingale Award. The keynote speaker was Wiregrass Practical Nursing Clinical Adjunct Instructor Chiffon Raybon.

The Valdosta Campus Practical Nursing program accepts new students each Fall and Summer Semester. Fall Semester classes start on August 15. Apply in person at the One-Stop Center or online at wiregrass.edu.