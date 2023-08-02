//Wiregrass dedicates new building to Sue, Stanley Cox

Share with friends

Photo: The Cox family is pictured with Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements and donors that made the naming of the Sue and Stanley Cox Hall possible.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College recently hosted a dedication ceremony of the newly named Sue and Stanley Cox Hall.

President DeAnnia Clements and Mr. Stanley Cox unveil the new plaque that will be housed at the newly named Sue and Stanley Cox Hall.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College hosted a dedication ceremony renaming Brooks Hall after long-term college supporters, Sue and Stanley Cox. The building is used for meetings, conferences and events, and houses the college’s Culinary Arts program, Economic Development, and Human Resources. The college is grateful for the instrumental role Sue Cox played in helping start the college’s Culinary Arts Program. As a restaurant owner of 306 North and Covington’s, she often catered events housed at the college and hired graduates from the program. Sue and Stanley supported the college by giving their time and talents. From hosting dinners to loaning the college anything and everything to help pull off an event. “Today it’s our turn to repay some of those favors by honoring their commitment to the college,” shared Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements.

In 2022 the Valdosta community and South Georgia suffered a loss with the passing of Sue Cox. The dedication ceremony was made possible thanks to a group of friends to the Cox family and to Wiregrass who contributed to honor their longtime friends. Chairman of the Wiregrass Foundation South, Stacy Bush spoke about the amazing group of donors. Those donors are Brant and Barbara Jenkins, Judy Hathcock Family Foundation, Edward and Rhonda Mark, Ben and LaVonne Copeland, The Best Buddies Club, Wade and Angela Crance, Johnny and Susan Dukes, Glenn and Sherri Gregory, and Leon and Melinda Pate.

The family then shared how thankful they were to these special friends and shared stories about the late Sue Cox. Daughter Amy Cox shared, “On behalf of my extended family we are humbled by the donors’ generosity in the naming of this building after my parents. My parents have always demonstrated to us that life is more about what you give than what you get. They showed us this through their hard work in serving others. We know that these gifts to Wiregrass will help give students what is one of my Dad’s favorite words an opportunity.”

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) Commissioner Greg Dozier also shared with the small gathering how important their contribution is for the students and college and thanked them on behalf of TCSG. After the plaque revealing, the group gathered in Cox Hall for a special menu prepared by the Wiregrass Culinary Arts program.

Wiregrass is accepting new students for Fall Semester, including Culinary Arts. Classes start on August 15. Apply in person at the One-Stop Center or online at wiregrass.edu.