//Wiregrass Bridge RN students receive nursing pins

Photo left to right starting at the top: Regina Mapp, Kayla Manley, Kristen Smith, Kristen Fongeallaz, Chasity Hazeltine, Brittni Harvey, Ismael Estrada, April Cribb, Tamera Jonson, Shanetlle Cross, Christa Sirmans, Hannah Wilcox, Buffy Dodson, Artis McRae, Jenny Griffin, and Rose Sysskind.

VALDOSTA – Students from Wiregrass Bridge RN Program recently received their nursing pins at the commencement ceremony.

During a recent ceremony, students in the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) Bridge program received their nursing pins. The nurse’s pin is part of the nurse’s uniform and is symbolic of a badge of office and achievement, and a great honor to receive. The ASN Bridge graduates participated in the commencement ceremony that was held at the UGA Conference Center in Tifton in July.

Students who received their pins include April Cribb (Valdosta), Shanetlle Davis (Douglas), Buffy Dodson (Douglas), Ismael Estrada (Lake Park), Kristen Fongeallaz (Valdosta), Jenny Griffin (West Green), Brittni Harvey (Nashville), Chasity Hazeltine (Adel), Tamera Jonson (Valdosta), Kayla Manley (Douglas), Regina Mapp (Adel), Artis McRae (Willacoochee), Christa Sirmans (Ray City), Kristen Smith (Hahira), Rose Sysskind (Pinetta, Fl), and Hannah Wilcox (Douglas).

Special awards were also given out during the pinning ceremony. Students receiving awards include Shanetlle Davis and Buffy Dodson, Clinical Excellence; Hannah Wilcox, Leadership Award; Regina Mapp, The Nightingale Award, and Brittni Harvey, South Georgia Medical Center Dedication to Nursing Award presented by SGMC Nurse Residency Program Manager Shaknequa Pleas. The ceremony guest speaker was Sebrina K. Taylor, HSA, FNP-BC, who serves as the Health Service Administrator at LaSalle Correctional Facility in Ocilla.

Wiregrass started the RN program on the Valdosta Campus in the Spring of 2014 and has had great success The RN program at Wiregrass has been named the number one program in the state for 2023, 2022, 2020, and 2019 according to NursingProcess.org.

The college is accepting new students for Fall Express, classes start on September 20 for those looking to enroll in core classes. To learn more about programs at Wiregrass visit Wiregrass.edu