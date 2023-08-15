//Wildcats set for historic showdown in Ohio this Friday

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcats will face the Massillon Tigers in the NE Ohio vs. America Showcase this Friday, Aug. 18.

Valdosta High School is proud to be part of a historic showdown as the Valdosta Wildcats, the winningest high school football team in the United States with a storied history spanning over 110 years, prepare to clash with the Massillon Tigers in the highly anticipated NE Ohio vs. America Showcase. The game is scheduled for Friday, August 18, with kickoff at 7:00 pm at the legendary Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon, Ohio.

Ticket Information: Secure your place in history by obtaining tickets for this iconic game, available for purchase at $12 each. Visit https://bit.ly/456FcfK to buy your tickets online.

Parking Details for Game Attendees: For attendees of the live event, parking arrangements are as follows due to ongoing construction at Massillon’s elementary buildings:

Option 1: The Massillon City School District Transportation Department will provide continuous shuttle loops from the Target and The Massillon Recreation Center parking lots, commencing at 5:15 PM on game nights. Buses will conveniently transport fans back to these locations in a continuous loop after halftime. Massillon Recreation Center: Located on the north side near the intersection of Erie and Cherry Street. Target: Please utilize the rear section of the Target parking lot.

Option 2: Limited parking will be available at The Leven Good Company parking lot, situated at 1861 Harsh Ave. SE Massillon, OH 44646. The parking lot will open its gates at 5:00 PM.

Option 3: A further limited parking option awaits at Gerstenslager Hardwood parking lot, positioned at 343 16th Street SE Massillon, OH 44646, at a cost of $5. This lot will also welcome vehicles at 5:00 PM. Kindly note that parking on school premises necessitates a valid parking pass, which are presently sold out.

Watch Live: For those unable to attend in person, do not worry – you can experience the game in real time. To watch live for $9.99, bookmark this link https://bit.ly/3OBIfVX.

This event promises an unforgettable matchup between two storied programs. Join us on August 18 to witness the historic Valdosta Wildcats battle the Massillon Tigers in a long-anticipated game for the ages.