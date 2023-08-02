//VPD investigates homicide after responding to gunshots

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred after reports of gunshots in the Baytree Drive area.

Release:

On August 1, 2023, at approximately 12:20 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of the 1400 block of Baytree Drive, after numerous citizens called E911 to report gunshots. When officers arrived, the parking lot was empty. Officers searched the area and located a 22-year-old male, with gunshot wounds, lying on the ground behind apartments. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene by Emergency Medical Services.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians responded to the incident location. Through investigation, detectives determined that there had been an altercation in the parking lot, which led to gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.