//VLPRA facilities to close due to weather

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Parks & Recreation Authority announces the closure of all offices and facilities.

Release:

Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority is closely monitoring Hurricane Idalia.

Based on current forecasts and information from Lowndes County Emergency Management, all VLPRA offices and facilities will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday, August 30th). As we determine the impacts on Wednesday, we will make decisions regarding plans for Thursday activities and facility schedules. Please follow EMA Lowndes on Facebook and sign up for CodeRed for emergency alerts.

Tropical Storm conditions are not expected until early Wednesday morning.

Based on that guidance, all games and activities today (Tuesday, August 29th) will proceed as scheduled.