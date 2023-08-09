//VFD responds to structure fire caused by lightning

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Bunch Drive that was caused by lightning striking a utility closet.

Release:

On Friday, August 4, 2023, at approximately 5:10 PM, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 1000 Bunch Drive. The first fire unit arrived within five minutes to find smoke and fire conditions visible from the front of the home. A total of 17 fire personnel responded to bring the fire under control quickly. There were no injuries reported. The American Red Cross assisted with eight displaced occupants. The cause of the fire was confirmed to be a lightning strike.



Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on-scene operations.

Please contact Chief Brian Boutwell at 229-375-3404 for any additional information.