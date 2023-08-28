//Valdosta adopts rollback millage rate

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces the City Council has set the millage rate for citizens at the rollback rate for Fiscal Year 2023.

Release:

The Valdosta Mayor and City Council set the Fiscal Year 2023 millage rate for Valdosta citizens at the rollback rate of 6.947 mills at the Aug. 24 City Council meeting. The previous millage rate for FY22 was 7.796.

The City of Valdosta has a history of maintaining a conservative millage rate. The new millage rate will fund the FY 2023 General Fund Budget that the Mayor and Council adopted in June 2023.

The information received from the Lowndes County Tax Assessors and Tax Commissioners offices provided to the City reveals that the City’s tax digest increased by $258,777,933 or 15.9%.

For more information about the millage rate, visit www.valdostacity.com or contact the Public Information Office at (229) 259-3548.

City of valdosta, valdosta city council, valdosta millage rate, millage rate rollback, millage rate fiscal year 2023,