//Ticket information released for Wildcats matchup against Hornets

VALDOSTA – Tickets are available for this Friday’s game with the Valdosta Wildcats travelling to Cook County to face the Hornets.

Release:

Valdosta Wildcats are traveling to play the Cook County Hornets on Friday, August 25! Here’s everything you need to know about securing your tickets and supporting your favorite team:

Event Details:

Date: Friday, August 25

Time: Kick-off at 7:30 pm

Location: Cook High School Stadium, 9900 Highway 37

Ticket Information: All tickets for the game will be exclusively sold through GoFan. To secure your seats, visit gofan.co and search for “Cook High School.” Please note that there will be no ticket sales in Valdosta or at the gate in Adel on the night of the game. Make sure to purchase your tickets in advance as they will not accept cash on game night in Adel.

Get ready to cheer on the Valdosta Wildcats as they take on the Cook County Hornets in a game you won’t want to miss. Grab your tickets, bring your team spirit, and let’s make this a memorable Friday night under the lights!

Home games begin September 1! We still have season tickets available for our Wildcat fans, make plans to come by the Ticket Office to purchase your seats today.

Season Ticket Packages: Don’t miss out on the Valdosta Wildcats this season! Season tickets are available for the five Valdosta Wildcats home games. These exclusive packages cover sections C, D, and E, including the highly anticipated Winnersville Classic. Each season ticket packet is priced at $50 per seat.

General Admission: For general admission seating, all tickets will be available through GoFan during the season. Head to gofan.co and search for “Valdosta High School” to secure your general admission tickets. General admission tickets for each home game are priced at $10 each, plus a $1 convenience fee to GoFan.

Contact Information: For more details or assistance with ticketing, reach out to the Wildcat Ticket Office at (229) 671-6049. If you still haven’t picked up your season tickets, swing by the ticket office located at 1204 Williams Street in Valdosta. The office is open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, as well as on Tuesday and Thursday from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Let’s make this a season to remember!! Go Cats!!