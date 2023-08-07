//Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest deadline extended

Share with friends

HAHIRA – The Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest deadline has been extended for another week to receive more submissions.

Release:

We’ve got some songs, but we want more, so the organizing committee has extended the deadline another week for the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest, to August 9, 2023. And we have a headliner, Katherine Ball.

“Submissions can be songs about any river, stream, spring, sink, swamp, lake, or pond in the Suwannee River Basin or Estuary (except not the Santa Fe Basin; that has its own contest),” said Suwannee Riverkeeper John S. Quarterman. “For those selected as finalists, in September the three judges will award the First Prize of $300, with $50 prizes for Best Song from Within the Suwannee River Basin and Best Song from Without, as well as plaques for Best Song in each genre.”

Here’s the entry form:

https://forms.gle/ZPbfnnLj5ruum5xk6

“Thanks to Katie for playing for us all,” said WWALS President Sara Jay Jones. “We’re gonna rock the Autumn Equinox.”

Katherine Ball is a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and elemental artist bringing serenity and surrealism to the stage.

During her time in Georgia, Katherine learned from Hammond B3 and piano virtuoso, Ike Stubblefield, further fueling her craft and love for both instruments.

Implementing a sound representative of Rock and Gothic Blues, she writes, arranges, and plays together with her band, as they experiment with crossover collaborations, blending poly-rhythms and multi-tonal elements into their work.

Performing before the likes of Steve Earle, Andrew Bird, and other nationally recognized acts, Katherine and her band bring with them an essence, sure to capture listeners and tell a story.

Katharine Ball at the Crescent in Valdosta

This first-ever WWALS gala is an indoor fundraising gala, with a catered sit-down meal, speakers, a silent auction, and a kayak raffle. It will be held 6-10 PM, Friday, September 22, 2023, at the Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta, GA.

Follow this link for tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and more:

https://www.betterunite.com/WWALS-wwalsriverrevue2023/

“Thanks to our sponsors so far: Brooksco Dairy, Landis International, Michael Smith, Azalea City Woman’s Club, Georgia Beer Company, Agri-Supply, and Georgia Power. You, too, can be a sponsor!” said Scotti Jay, longtime organizing committee member and new WWALS board member.

WWALS Executive Director Gretchen Quarterman said, “Your ticket or sponsorship helps support everything WWALS does, from water quality tests, paddle outings and swimming & boating lessons, to chainsaw cleanups, and beyond to advocacy to stop trash at its sources, strip mines, and pipelines. We work for water trails, solar power, and the Right to Clean Water, with growing engagement for youth and marginalized communities.”

About WWALS: Since June 2012, WWALS Watershed Coalition, Inc. (WWALS) is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity working for a healthy watershed with clean, swimmable, fishable, drinkable water.

Mission: WWALS advocates for conservation and stewardship of the surface waters and groundwater of the Suwannee River Basin and Estuary, in south Georgia and north Florida, among them the Withlacoochee, Willacoochee, Alapaha, Little, Santa Fe, and Suwannee River watersheds, through education, awareness, environmental monitoring, and citizen activities.

Our Watershed: The 10,000-square-mile WWALS territory includes the Suwannee River from the Okefenokee Swamp to the Gulf of Mexico, plus the Suwannee River Estuary, and tributaries such as the Withlacoochee and Alapaha Rivers as far north as Cordele in Georgia, as well as parts of the Floridan Aquifer, which is the primary water source for drinking, agriculture, and industry for millions of Georgia and Florida residents.

Suwannee Riverkeeper: Since December 2016, WWALS is the WATERKEEPER® Alliance Member for the Suwannee River Basin and Estuary as Suwannee RIVERKEEPER®, which is a project and a staff position of WWALS focusing on our advocacy.

Contact: John S. Quarterman

Suwannee Riverkeeper

song@suwanneeriverkeeper.org

850-290-2350