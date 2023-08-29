//School closings due to Idalia

Share with friends

The following is a list of local area schools and school systems that will be temporarily closed due to hurricane Idalia. ValdostaToday.com will be updating this page as information is available to us.

VALWOOD CLOSED

VALDOSTA CITY SCHOOLS CLOSED

ECHOLS COUNTY SCHOOLS CLOSED

ABAC CLOSED

ST. JOHN CATHOLIC SCHOOL CLOSED

LANIER COUNTY SCHOOLS CLOSED

SCINTILLA CHARTER ACADEMY CLOSED

OPEN BIBLE SCHOOL CLOSED

GEORGIA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL CLOSED

VSU CLOSED

BERRIEN COUNTY SCHOOLS CLOSED

BROOKS COUNTY SCHOOLS CLOSED

COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL IN ADEL CLOSED

LOWNDES COUNTY SCHOOLS CLOSED ALL AFTER SCHOOL ACTIVITIES TODAY (8/29) PROCEED AS PLANNED

COOK COUNTY SCHOOLS CLOSED

WIREGRASS GEORGIA TECHNICAL COLLEGE CLOSED

BROOKFIELD ACADEMY CLOSED

VALDOSTA-LOWNDES COUNTY PARKS & REC AUTHORITY CLOSED ALL GAMES AND ACTIVITIES FOR TODAY (8/29) PROCEED AS PLANNED

COLQUITT COUNTY SCHOOLS CLOSED

LAKELAND SCHOOLS CLOSED

LOWNDES COUNTY SCHOOLS

Lowndes County Schools and System Offices Closed Tomorrow

Lowndes County Schools always keeps the safety of our staff and students as our top priority. Understanding Lowndes County is under a hurricane warning and could see hurricane-force winds, we will close schools and system offices tomorrow, Wednesday, August 30th. We encourage our families to follow Lowndes County Emergency Management and take all recommended safety measures. As we determine the impacts on Wednesday, we will make decisions regarding the remainder of the week.

All after-school activities today will proceed as normal.

Stay safe, Viking Family!

VALDOSTA CITY SCHOOLS

All schools and offices of Valdosta City Schools will be closed on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 as we anticipate severe weather conditions associated with Hurricane Idalia.

Download our Valdosta City Schools app and turn on notifications to receive the latest information as it is sent out. It is available on the App Store or Google Play Store by searching Valdosta City Schools. We also encourage our families to follow Lowndes County Emergency Management on Facebook at EMA Lowndes for up to date information as it pertains to Hurricane Idalia and its impacts to our immediate area.

After we assess impact on Wednesday, we will make decisions regarding the remainder of the week. Please stay safe!

COLQUITT COUNTY SCHOOLS

Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Idalia on Colquitt and surrounding counties, Colquitt County School District schools/offices will be closed on Wednesday, August 30th. Extra-curricular and athletic activities are also canceled for Wednesday.

At this time, we hope to resume normal operations on Thursday, August 31st.

If that changes, updates will be provided via REMIND messaging, district social media, the district website, employee emails, and notifications to

local media.

VALDOSTA STATE UNIVERSITY

We have continued to closely track the path of Hurricane Idalia. The latest update from VSU’s Department of Public Safety shows the storm is strengthening as it moves closer to land with greatest impact of strong winds and heavy rain in Lowndes County tomorrow between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. As a result, VSU will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, August 30 and will remain closed until midnight. During the closure, only essential personnel and residents of campus housing are allowed on campus.

We will continue to monitor the impact of Idalia, but as of right now, we anticipate VSU reopening at 8 a.m. on Thursday, August 31.

WIREGRASS

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will be closed on Wednesday, August 30 due to the anticipation of Hurricane Idalia in our service area. Plans are to reopen as normal on Thursday, August 31, but we will be evaluating conditions and will make any possible closure announcements at 5 pm on Wednesday. Announcements will be posted on the main Facebook page, Website, and alert notification system.

