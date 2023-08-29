//Moody AFB prepares for Hurricane Idalia

Share with friends

Release:

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Moody Air Force Base leadership has declared HURCON 2, which means Moody is within 24 hours of inclement weather associated with Hurricane Idalia. The current forecast shows impacts from Idalia will affect the local area beginning Wednesday morning as early as 1 a.m. through Thursday afternoon.

Base leadership is taking measures to ensure Airmen and their families are safe, and aircraft remain sheltered, secured or evacuated to avoid potential damage due to high-speed winds, localized flooding and heavy rain.

Four HC-130J Combat King IIs from the 347th Rescue Group have relocated to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, on Aug. 29, 2023, in anticipation of the storm.

Moody will close its gates Wednesday morning at midnight to everyone except mission-essential personnel, who have been identified by their commander or supervisor.

All base facilities, to include The Exchange and Defense Commissary Agency, will be closed Wednesday. However, the Dining Facility will remain open Wednesday morning for a hot meal and to provide Meals Ready to Eat for dorm residents to last them until the base reopens. More information will be provided on base operations and reporting as it becomes available.

Airmen and their families are highly encouraged to implement precautionary measures, prepare their homes and secure any outdoor items that could become hazardous due to the inclement weather and high winds.

Updates will be posted to the Moody AFB Facebook site, but everyone is encouraged to continue to monitor local radio, TV and weather sites for the latest Hurricane Idalia information.

For preparedness tips, visit www.ready.ga.gov. Lowndes County Emergency Management will use the CodeRed emergency alert system for local emergency information. To sign up, visit www.lowndescounty.com and click on the CodeRed storm icon.

If you have any questions, contact the 23rd Wing Public Affairs office at 229-257-4146 or 23WG.Public.Affairs@us.af.mil.