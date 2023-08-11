//LCS reminds visitors of rules prior to pre-season game

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes Athletic Department welcomes back fans to Martin Stadium and reminds visitors of policies.

As we begin the 2023 Viking Football season, the athletic department wants to welcome all fans to Martin Stadium – “The Concrete Palace” – beginning Friday August 11, 2023 when we host Tift County in a pre-season game.

Kickoff for the Tifton pre-season game will be at 7:00 pm and the stadium gates will open at 6:00 pm. For all regular season games kickoff will be at 8:00 pm and the stadium gates will open at 6:30 pm.

We do have a few reminders for our fans that we hope will improve the Friday night experience of all supporters.

Martin Stadium is a clear bag facility. All fans must adhere to our clear bag policy.

Umbrellas are strictly prohibited in all areas of Martin Stadium. Fans will be required to return their umbrellas to their vehicle or leave them at the gate for retrieval later.

No fans can enter with chairs except as approved for the handicap section. No fan chairs are permitted in the concourse, seating areas, or on the sidelines/end zones. Fans attempting to enter with chairs will be required to return them to their vehicle or leave them at the gate for retrieval later.

Stadium seats are limited to 17 inches. Cushions or seats 17 inches wide or smaller can be brought into the stadium. Oversize seats or seats with arms that infringe upon the surrounding seats are prohibited.

Lowndes athletic policy does not allow for any live streaming of regular season events except as approved in advance by the athletic department. This includes websites, Facebook, etc. Anyone observed taping and/or streaming live will be asked to leave the premises without refund.

All seating on the home side of Martin Stadium is reserved seats. Fans should sit in the seats they have purchased and should not attempt to move to areas for which they do not have seats. This includes students. Elementary and middle school students should sit with their parents in the seats purchased for them. As per GHSA policy, all fans, except babies in arms, must have a ticket.

Lowndes High students have a student section they can enter with a ticket and valid ID.

There is not an elementary or middle school student section. Policy prohibits elementary and middle school students from being dropped off without adult supervision. All elementary and middle school students must enter with and sit with their accompanying adults. Any students who continuously attempt to sit in the wrong areas or loiter in the concourse will be asked to call their parents for pickup.

On the visitor side of the stadium, Section N is reserved for Lowndes fans as well as Sections O and P. Section M is a reserved section for visiting fans and Lowndes fans should not attempt to sit in this section. We remind our fans to strive to be true sportsmen and ask them to treat our visiting fans as we wished to be treated on the road.

Under no circumstances should any individuals attempt to enter the fieldhouse either pregame, during the game, or postgame. The fieldhouse door to the field is for the exclusive use of coaches and players.

Thank you for your support as we begin what promises to be an exciting year of Viking football.