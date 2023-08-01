//LCS releases school safety update

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Schools Interim Superintendent Sandra Wilcher releases school safety update ahead of new school year.

School Safety Update

As Lowndes County Schools prepares for the beginning of another great school year, recently named Interim Superintendent Sandra Wilcher released the following statement in regard to school safety.

Lowndes County Schools has always considered the safety of our staff and students our top priority. We have recently taken additional measures to further secure our campuses, including enhanced communication systems and renewed safety plans. We believe it is crucial to implement strict access control measures to avoid unauthorized campus entry and to allow emergency vehicles to access our campuses without obstruction. With this in mind, in collaboration with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, we are rolling out new rules related to student pick-up at the end of the school day. Vehicles will not be allowed to line up on school property prior to 15 minutes before school dismissal. School resources officers will enforce this as it is illegal to loiter in school safety zones. SROs will also ensure roadways around the school remain passable as is required by law.

Thank you for your trust and cooperation as you continue to help us make our schools a safe place for students and staff. Our commitment to providing a safe learning environment is unwavering, and we will continuously work to enhance our safety practices.