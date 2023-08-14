//14 year old girl shot and killed in Valdosta

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Four arrests have been made in connection with a shooting that killed a 14-year-old female.

Release:

Arrested 1: Jayden McCutchin, African American male, 18 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested 2: Juvenile, African American male 14 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested 3: Juvenile, African American male 16 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested 4: Juvenile, African American female, 15 years of age, Valdosta resident

On August 27, 2023, at approximately 6:44 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1000 block of North Lee Street, after a citizen called E911 to report that a female had been shot inside a residence. When officers arrived at the house, they found a 14-year-old female with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Valdosta Police Department Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to the scene to conduct the investigation. Through interviews detectives determined that the victim was inside a bedroom with other juveniles and an 18-year-old male, later identified as Jayden McCutchin. While the individuals were inside the bedroom, at least two firearms were present. One of the firearms was discharged, striking the victim. Immediately after it was determined the victim was shot, subjects fled the house by jumping out a window. Three offenders were located by detectives near the house where the shooting occurred, while the 14-year-old male was tracked to his residence in the 1600 block of East Park Avenue. Evidence collected at the 14-year-old’s residence connected him to the shooting.

Detectives made the following arrests:

A 14-year-old male juvenile- murder in the 2nd degree (felony), cruelty to children 2nd degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony), possession of a firearm by a minor (misdemeanor) and tampering with evidence (felony).

A 16-year-old male juvenile and a 15-year-old female juvenile- murder in the 2nd degree (party to the crime), cruelty to children 2nd degree (party to the crime), and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Jayden McCutchin, 18 years of age- murder in the 2nd degree (party to the crime), and cruelty to children 2nd degree (party to the crime).

McCutchin was transported to Lowndes County Jail.

Detectives worked with the Department of Juvenile Justice for the juveniles who were arrested. They were detained and transported to a Regional Youth Detention Center.

Detectives are working closely with the District Attorney’s Office and further charges are pending.

“This is a tragic incident that should not have happened. These juveniles had firearms without knowing how to handle them, and it resulted in a young lady losing her life. Our condolences go out to the family as they try to heal during this process.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan