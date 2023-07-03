//Wiregrass students received nursing pins

Share with friends

Photo From left to right: Jordyn Ellison, Belinda Thomas, Bethany Phillips, Amber Franzluebbers, Keri Tompkins, Hannah Parker, Braxton Hill, Ashley Martinez, Bethany Edwards, Nicole McShea, Faith Starling, Crystal Almy, Shane Singletary, Jessica Drawdy. Not pictured Subrina Alls, Brittany Legrier, Suzette Mitchell

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Associate of Science in Nursing students recently received nursing pin during a ceremony.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) students received their nursing pins during a recent ceremony. The nurse’s pin is part of the nurse’s uniform and is symbolic of a badge of office, achievement, and a great honor to receive. The ASN graduates will participate in the commencement ceremony to be held at the UGA Conference Center in Tifton in July.

Students receiving their pins included Jordyn Ellison of Valdosta, Belinda Thomas of Valdosta, Bethany Phillips of Valdosta, Amber Franzluebbers of Lake Butler, Florida; Keri Tompkins of Valdosta, Hannah Parker of Valdosta, Braxton Hill of Lake Park, Ashley Martinez of Tifton, Bethany Edwards of Hahira, Nicole McShea of Valdosta, Faith Starling of Hahira, Crystal Almy of Valdosta, Shane Singletary of Hahira, Jessica Drawdy of Adel. Students who were not able to attend the special ceremony were Subrina Alls of Willacoochee, Brittany Legrier of Rochelle, and Suzette Mitchell of Adel.

Special awards were also given out during the pinning ceremony. Students receiving awards include Ashley Martinez and Jordyn Ellison, Clinical Excellence; Bethany Phillips, Leadership Award; and Suzette Mitchell, The Nightingale Award. Dr. David Parker, South Georgia Medical Center Wound Director and father of student Hannah Parker was the guest speaker.

Wiregrass started the RN program on the Valdosta Campus in the Spring of 2014 and has had great success The RN program at Wiregrass has been named the number one program in the state for 2023, 2022, 2020, and 2019 according to NursingProcess.org.

The college is hosting a Free Application Week from July 17 – 21. Those who apply during that week for Fall Semester will have their application fee waived. Fall classes will start on August 15. To learn more about programs at Wiregrass visit Wiregrass.edu