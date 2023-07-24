//Wiregrass students earn National SkillsUSA medals

Share with friends

Photo l-r: Wiregrass SkillsUSA National Bronze Medalists Michael Flores, Hunter Wooten, Tatianna Conger, William Brown, Michael Kelly, Isaac Nesbitt, and Tetiana Denysenko

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College students earns medals at the 58th Annual National SkillsUSA Competition.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is proud to announce seven students who medaled at the 58th Annual National SkillsUSA Competition in Atlanta. Students from across the nation competed in 108 different trade, technical, and leadership fields. The State contest winners competed in hands-on skills and worked against the clock with each other proving their expertise in occupations such as electronics, electrical wiring, precision machining, medical assisting, and culinary arts. All competitions are designed, run, and judged with the help of industry, trade associations, and labor organizations, and test competencies are set using industry standards.

Top student winners received gold, silver, and bronze medallions. Many also received prizes such as tools of their trade or scholarships to further their career and education. The SkillsUSA Championship is for high-school and college-level students who are members of the 360,000-member SkillsUSA organization. Wiregrass had 12 students compete in seven competitions at nationals, and seven students medaled in five competitions.

Students who medaled at nationals at listed with their program, SkillsUSA competition, and their advisor.

William Brown (Valdosta), Mechatronics Technology, in Mechatronics, Advisor Joshua Whittington

Michael Kelly (Lake Park), Engineering Technology, in Mechatronics, Advisor Joshua Whittington

Tatianna Conger (Quitman), Computer Programming, Video Game Development, Advisor Tim Drexler

Hunter Wooten (Douglas), Networking Specialist, in Video Game Development, Advisor Tim Drexler

Tetiana Denysenko (Norman Park), Paramedicine, in Emergency Medical Technician, Advisor Mark Ponder

Isaac Nesbitt (Valdosta), Paramedicine, in Emergency Medical Technician, Advisor Mark Ponder

Michael Flores (Nashville), Barbering, in Job Skill Demo A, Advisor Nicole West

Students who participated at Nationals after winning a gold medal at the State SkillsUSA Competition qualifying them to compete at Nationals are listed.

Wilmer Calles, (Valdosta), Design and Media Production Technology, in Pin Design

Brandon Howell, (Hahira), Mechatronics Technology, in Electrical Construction Wiring

William Smith, (Lake Park), Automated Manufacturing Technology, in Automated Manufacturing Tech

Logan Strickland, (Adel), Precision Machining and Manufacturing, in Automated Manufacturing Tech

Eldridge Williams, (Homerville), Precision Machining and Manufacturing, in Automated Manufacturing Tech

Eric Sommers, (Douglas), Game Development, SkillsUSA Chapter President

All of Wiregrass’s competitors earned the Skill Point Certificate, part of the Work Force Ready System. The criterion is developed and endorsed by industry representatives and signifies students who have achieved technical competencies and proficiencies on the national level.

“Being a member of SkillsUSA is a wonderful experience for all involved, and a great opportunity for students to build workplace skills, as well as hone their technical skills for competition,” said Kelley Wetherington, Campus Life Coordinator. The students and advisors who attended the SkillsUSA National Championships worked hard to earn a place on our SkillsUSA National Championship Team. “We have some amazing students who put in the extra hours to prepare to compete against the best of the best in the nation. Not only did our students work hard, so did our instructors, going above and beyond to train our students for their competitions.”

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry representatives working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. It is a national nonprofit organization serving teachers, high school students, and college students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skills service occupations, including health occupations. The SkillsUSA program hosts local, state, and national competitions for students to showcase their skills learned through hands-on training in the classroom.

The college is seeking sponsors for the 2024 National Championship team. For more information about SkillsUSA, please contact Kelley Wetherington, Director of Campus Life, at kelley.wetherington@wiregrass.edu or (229) 333-2100 ext.1237.