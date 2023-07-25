//Wiregrass graduates awarded with Tradesman Award

Share with friends

Photo l-r: Front row – Wiregrass Dean Alison Watkins, Mechatronics graduate Jacob Joiner, Mechatronics graduate William Brown, Welding graduate Silo Keith, Wiregrass Welding Instructor Wally Rewis, and Whitehead Ecommerce Specialist Blanca Ledezma.

Back Row- Whitehead Chief Financial Officer Joanna Tanner, Wiregrass Mechatronics Instructor Ryu Sindberg, Downtown Miller Hardware Store Manager Cliff Burton, Whitehead Accounts Payable Sabrina Long, Whitehead Purchasing Dana Medford, Whitehead Sales Daniel Lashbrook, Whitehead Director of Systems Operations Jordan Klaus, and Whitehead Principal Jonathan Miller.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass graduates were recently presented with the Whitehead Distinguished Tradesman Award.

Release:

Thanks to support from Whitehead Industrial Hardware of Valdosta, Wiregrass students who are preparing to graduate now have the tools needed to go to work. Recipients of the Whitehead Distinguished Tradesman Award received a plaque and a $250 credit to purchase tools for their new careers. “It’s a great honor to have the opportunity to present each of these deserving individuals with the Whitehead Distinguished Tradesman Award,” shared Jonathan Miller, Whitehead Industrial Hardware Principal. “All of us here at Whitehead salute the modern tradesman and believe in the importance of recognizing the hard work and success of these students. Skilled labor is a critical component in the attraction of new industry to our region. As a community, we must advocate and support the careers of these commendable graduates.”

Wiregrass graduates recognized were:

Caleb Condon – Automotive Technology, Valdosta Campus; Nominated by Automotive Technology Program Coordinator Toby Heard

Silos Keith– Welding and Joining Technology, Valdosta Campus; Nominated by Welding and Joining Instructor Wally Rewis

Jacob Joiner – Mechatronics, Valdosta Campus; Nominated by Mechatronics Instructor Ryu Sindberg

William Brown – Mechatronics, Valdosta Campus; Nominated by Mechatronics Instructor Ryu Sindberg

The award recipients have access to trained employees at Whitehead who are very familiar with their industry and the tools needed for their new careers.

“Wiregrass students and graduates have been benefiting from our partnership with Whitehead for four years now. Their support of our graduates by equipping them for their careers will, in turn, impact the economy of our local communities,” shared DeAnnia Clements, Wiregrass President. To date, the Whitehead and the Miller Family have awarded more than $5,000 to Wiregrass graduates since the inception of the program.

Those interested in learning how to enroll in one of Wiregrass’ Technical and Industrial programs can visit wiregrass.edu. The college is accepting students for Fall Semester; classes start on August 15. To find out how your business or industry can partner with Wiregrass, contact Crissy Staley, Wiregrass Executive Director of Fundraising, by calling 229-333-2124, or by emailing crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu.