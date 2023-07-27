//Wiregrass exceeds state goal for high school equivalency graduates

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass announces that the Adult Education program has exceeded the state goal for the FY23 high school equivalency diplomas.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements is excited to share that the Wiregrass Adult Education program exceeded the state goal for high school equivalency graduates for FY23. The state goal was for 175 and Wiregrass proudly graduated 177 students this past year with their GED® or HiSET® diplomas. The college was one of only twelve colleges in the state to meet this goal.

The Adult Education Department of Wiregrass Tech provides classes at no cost to students, on a flexible schedule, and at various locations in reading, math, science, social studies, writing, grammar, and life skills. Wiregrass is an official GED® Testing Center and has recently extended normal working hours.

To learn how you can enroll in Wiregrass’ free Adult Education classes, contact 229-333-2123 or 229-468-2272 to register. You can also visit Wiregrass.edu to learn more and follow the adult education Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Wiregrassadulted.