//Wild Adventures celebrates Back to School with Fireworks Spectacular

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures is celebrating Back to School with a Fireworks Spectacular and is offering free admission for teachers, administrators and school support staff.

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. is celebrating Back to School with a Fireworks Spectacular and is offering free admission for teachers, administrators and school support staff during its annual Back to School Splash event, which includes a school supplies drive for Teacher’s Harvest.

“Our Back to School Splash is an opportunity for us to show our appreciation to educators, support students in our community and to provide our guests with another weekend of unforgettable fun at Wild Adventures and Splash Island Waterpark,”said Elke Schultz, marketing manager “And this year we’re ringing in the new school year with a bang!”

During Wild Adventures’ Back to School Splash, guests can enjoy a day of summer fun riding, sliding and exploring, and by night, guests can witness a spectacular display of fireworks to ring in the new school year. Fireworks set to energetic music will light up the sky over the lake starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

Through the entire weekend, July 29 and 30, public and private school teachers, administrators and all school employees can receive free single-day admission with a valid school ID or proof of employment. Daycare workers and homeschool teachers are also eligible for free admission with proof of employment or letter of intent.

All guests can receive 50% off single-day admission during the event with a school supplies donation valued at least $10. The donations will be given to Teacher’s Harvest, a program of Second Harvest of South Georgia, to distribute to local schools.

“More than just free admission, our Back to School Splash is an opportunity to celebrate the individuals who put in so much hard work to educate our community and to support local students,” said Schultz. “We’re excited to make the event extra special with the added entertainment of a Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday evening.”

For more information about Wild Adventures, Splash Island Waterpark or the “Back to School Splash,” visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 35 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure, one of the Top 10 Most Affordable Water and Theme Parks in the U.S. by AOL.com and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance. In July, Wild Adventures was ranked as “The #1 Theme Park in Georgia” by TripAdvisor.