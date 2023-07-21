//WGTC announces new Michelle Williams-Brown scholarship

Share with friends

Photo l-r: Wiregrass Director of Dental Program Sandi Woodward, Latrelle Williams, Bianca Williams, A’dien Williams, Dayja Brown, Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements, Dr. Heather Colson, Dakari Brown, Dexter Brown, and Wiregrass Dean for Health Sciences Stevan Van Hook.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces a new scholarship that will be in memory of Michelle Williams-Brown.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces a new scholarship in memory of Michelle Williams – Brown by Colson Family Dentistry of Valdosta. Michelle was a 2005 honor graduate of the Valdosta Technical College Dental Assisting Program and began working at Colson Family Dentistry after graduation. She worked with Dr. Heather for over 17 years. Michelle had a zest for life, a love of dentistry, and a dedication to the patients and community she served. This scholarship was founded to honor her memory and aid another passionate, servant-hearted student in their pursuit of a dental assisting career at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. As such, this scholarship will be awarded to a dental assisting student who exemplifies the practice of dental assisting with a compassionate and caring spirit.

This scholarship will be awarded to a student who is in academic “good standing” and is currently enrolled in the clinical practicum phase (second semester) of the dental assisting program. The recipient should demonstrate clinical excellence, exhibit good moral character and integrity, and possess strong leadership qualities in the profession of dentistry.Michelle’s family was present for the announcement held recently at Colson Family Dentistry.

Information on this new scholarship can be found on the college website. For information about the program or to schedule a tour visit the college’s website at www.Wiregrass.edu. To find out how your business or industry can partner with Wiregrass, contact Crissy Staley, Wiregrass Executive Director of Fundraising, by calling 229-333-2124, or by emailing crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu.