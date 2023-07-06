//VPD arrests Valdosta woman for house fire

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The VPD has arrested a Valdosta woman for arson after an investigation into a house fire by the Valdosta Fire Department.

Release:

Arrested: Sherry Sharee Riley, African American female, 40 years of age, Valdosta resident

On July 3, 2023, at approximately 1:29 pm., the Valdosta Fire Department and the Valdosta Police Department responded to the 200 block of Wisenbaker Lane after E911 received notification of a structure fire at a residence. After the fire had been extinguished, the fire department determined that the cause of the fire was intentional.

Arson investigators with both the fire department and the police department responded to the residence and began an arson investigation. Through investigation it was determined that Sherry Sharee Riley, 40 years of age, had been at the residence.

Previously she had made comments to the homeowner that she would burn the house down. Riley was seen by the homeowner walking away from the residence right before he observed the fire. Officers observed Riley in the area and took her into custody without incident.

Riley was transported to Lowndes County Jail. She has been charged with arson in the first degree- felony.

“This was a great example of the city’s first responders working together. Because of the teamwork, the offender was identified and in custody quickly.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan