//Valdosta natives earn Faculty Honors, Dean’s List at Ga Tech

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia Tech announces Valdosta natives for earning distinction of Faculty Honors and the Dean’s List for Spring 2023.

Release:

The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Spring 2023 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

Nathan Faircloth of Valdosta (31605)

Ella Wilson of Valdosta (31602)

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is one of the top public research universities in the U.S., developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.

The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its more than 45,000 undergraduate and graduate students, representing 50 states and more than 148 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.

As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.

Georgia Institute of Technology Spring 2023 Dean’s List:

The following students have earned the distinction of Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for Spring 2023. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

Darryl Bailey of Valdosta (31602)

Isabel Kassum of Valdosta (31602)

Erin Moss of Valdosta (31605)

Dennis Austin of Valdosta (31602)

Ryan McGee of Valdosta (31601)

Dalton Smith of Valdosta (31601)

George Crawford of Valdosta (31602)

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is one of the top public research universities in the U.S., developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.

The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its more than 45,000 undergraduate and graduate students, representing 50 states and more than 148 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.

As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.

For more information, visit gatech.edu.