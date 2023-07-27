//Valdosta Main Street to host “Flashback Friday”

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street will host “Flashback Friday” for the Friday After Five in downtown Valdosta on August 4.

Release:

Valdosta Main Street will host Friday After Five on August 4, 2023. The theme will be “Flashback Friday.” The kick-off will begin at 5 p.m. and occur throughout downtown Valdosta.

“We are excited to have the community come together to enjoy a fun night and dress up in their favorite decade. We will have a photo booth outside Downtown Social,” said Main Street Coordinator Ally Sealy.

Participants can enjoy a live band at Unity Park, live musicians at each downtown corner, and food trucks. Downtown merchants will extend their hours for the event; some will provide sales or discounts. Citizens are encouraged to support downtown merchants and enjoy everything Main Street offers.

For more information, contact Main Street at 229-259-3577.