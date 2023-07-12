//Unique Jumpstart Ministries to host Stop The Violence event

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The community is invited to a Stop The Violence event hosted by Unique Jumpstart Ministries, July 14 & 15, in Downtown Valdosta.

The community is invited to a Stop The Violence event hosted by Unique Jumpstart Ministries on Friday, July 14, 2023 from 4-9 pm and on Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 1-9pm in Downtown Valdosta at Unity Park located at 300 N. Lee St., with the parade starting at 3pm. The parade route will start and end at Scott Park. Stop The Violence will feature a bounce house for the kids, vendors, performances, and peaceful speaking during the two day event. The event gives victims families the opportunity to address their new way of living after having their loved ones life stolen from them. No Justice No PEACE/ Dancing with Boochie 4Ever!!!

For more information email alexwill71@gmail.com or ‘Duke Davis’ on Facebook.