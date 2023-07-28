//Moody AFB notifies public of force protection exercise

Share with friends

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Moody Air Force Base is notifying the community of a scheduled force protection exercise on Monday, July 31, 2023.

Release:

The 23rd Wing is scheduled to conduct a force protection exercise on 31 July, 2023, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia.

Local residents can expect an increased presence of military activity on base. During this timeframe, there is a potential for gate closures, slowed traffic, and temporary restricted access to facilities. All personnel on base will be expected to follow the instructions of exercise participants and facility managers.

The 23rd Wing regularly conducts exercises to ensure military readiness and the continued safety of base personnel.

Questions can be directed to the 23rd Wing Public Affairs office at 229-257-4146. Visit Moody’s official website www.moody.af.mil for more information on Moody and to view current news releases. Information is also updated daily on our Facebook page, Moody Air Force Base.