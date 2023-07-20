//Lowndes County I-75 S lane closures scheduled

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County drivers are being urged to drive with caution as I-75 lane closures are scheduled at Exit 11.

The Southbound span on I-75 will have lane closures on Monday, July 24, 2023, and Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 10 pm until 5:30 am. The Northbound span on I-75 will have lane closures on Monday, July 31, 2023, and Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Exit 11 beginning at 10 P.M. Traffic will be reduced from three lanes to a single lane and diverted off of I-75 onto the exit ramps at Exit 11. Traffic will then proceed up and over onto the on-ramp and back onto I-75.

Law enforcement will be assisting in diverting traffic at these times.

GDOT contractors are scheduled to install new beams during this time.

ADVISORY: Dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.