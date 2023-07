Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes High School Vikettes Softball will celebrate the 25th Anniversary with a Vikette Alumni ceremony.

Release:

The Lowndes High School will celebrate the Vikettes Softball 25th Anniversary with a ceremony recognizing Vikette Alumni on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 5pm. The event will be at the Lowndes High School Softball Field.

For more information visit:

https://Lowndessoftball.wixsite.com/lowndes-softball