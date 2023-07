Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Schools will be holding an orientation for all new teachers at the LHS Performing Arts Center.

Release:

Orientation for all teachers new to Lowndes County Schools will be held July 18th-19th at the Lowndes High School Performing Arts Center.

An itinerary will be shared soon on the Human Resources webpage: https://www.lowndes.k12.ga.us/departments/human_resources