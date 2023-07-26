//GDA appoints Lowndes, other counties to Agriculture Commodity Commissions

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The GDA appoints Landon Herring of Lowndes County along with others to the Agriculture Commodity Commissions.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper announced appointments to thirteen of Georgia’s Agriculture Commodity Commissions. The Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) administers the farmer-funded and self-help programs. Funds collected by the commissions under grower-approved market orders support that research, education, and promotion of each commodity.

“As a 7th generation farmer, I know firsthand the vital role the Georgia Agriculture Commodity Commissions play in supporting and promoting our state’s number one industry,” said Commissioner Tyler Harper. “I am proud to congratulate these appointees, and I thank them for their willingness to serve on these valued and important Commissions as we work together to support Georgia Agriculture.”

Commission members are appointed for three years and can be reappointed. They are producers of the commodity and represent it on behalf of the other producers. On Monday, July 17th, the Georgia Agricultural Commodity Commission Ex Officio Committee made the following appointments:

Apple Commission – David Lillard of Fannin County and Janice Hale of Gilmer County were reappointed. Joshua Aaron of Gilmer County is new to the Commission.

Blueberry Commission – Shane Wade, Steve Mullis, and Kevin Eason all of Bacon County were reappointed to the Commission.

Corn Commission – Wallace Anderson of Gilmer County and Rodney Harrell of Lee County were reappointed to the Commission. Jonathan Hitchcock of Washington County is new to the Commission.

Cotton Commission – Chris Hopkins of Toombs County and John Ruark of Morgan County were reappointed to the Commission. Greg Sikes of Bulloch County is new to the Commission.

Equine Commission – Ron Smith of Spalding County was reappointed to the Commission.

Milk Commission – Pete Gelber of Macon County and James Coble of Burke County were reappointed to the Commission. Mark Rodgers of McDuffie County is new to the Commission.

Peach Commission – Lee Dickey of Crawford County has been reappointed to the Commission. Phillip Rigdon of Houston County and Tyler Wainwright of Houston County are new to the Commission.

Pecan Commission – RG Lamar of Richmond County has been reappointed to the Commission. Greg Leger of Crisp County is new to the Commission.

Soybean Commission – Tony Smith of Baker County, Greg Mims of Seminole County, and Mark Arial of Franklin County were reappointed to the Commission.

Tobacco Commission – Carlos Vickers of Berrien County and Brant Clifton of Bulloch County were reappointed to the Commission. Bo Corbett of Echols County is new to the Commission.

Vegetable Commission – Dick Minor of Sumter County and Glenn Heard of Decatur County were reappointed to the Commission.

Wine & Grape Commission – Eric Seifarth of Towns County has been reappointed to the Commission. Chris Paulk of Irwin County and Sam Zamarippa of Lumpkin County are new to the Commission. The Ex Officio Committee also appointed the Commission’s advisory members – Chris Hoetnick, Kris Lange, Larry Lykins, and Sharon Paul.

Citrus Commission – The Georgia Citrus Commission was created this past Legislative Session and signed into law by Governor Kemp this spring. Ken Corbett of Echols County, Landon Herring of Lowndes County, Justin Jones of Lee County, Jaime Patrick of Tift County, and Lindy Savelle of Thomas County were appointed to the Commission. The committee also appointed the following to serve as advisory members to the Commission – Stephen Batten, Delbert Davis, Kyli Lamar, Bill Rentz, and Brent Strickland.

Each Commission is an instrumentality of the State of Georgia. The Ex Officio Committee that made the appointments comprises the Commissioner of Agriculture, the President of Georgia Farm Bureau, and two members appointed by the Georgia Senate and House Agriculture Committees.