//Wiregrass announces new student loan option

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces new KHEAA Private Student Loan Option for Fall Semester.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces a new Private Student Loan Option, KHEAA – Advantage Education Loan. KHEAA is a not-for-profit state agency that offers fixed-rate, no-fee private education loans with several repayment options from which to choose. This announcement comes just as students are applying for Fall Semester with classes beginning August 15.

This new financial aid resource will benefit students needing gap funding to help cover their cost of attendance. To learn more about this option visit the college’s website at Wiregrass.edu/financial-aid/student-loans. Those seeking to apply for Fall Semester can save money when they apply during Free Application Week, July 17-21. Those who apply during that week their application fee will be waived.

Wiregrass is now accepting new students for Fall Semester. Students can enroll in core and/or online courses. Classes begin August 15, 2023. Visit www.wiregrass.edu to learn more about the programs Wiregrass offers.