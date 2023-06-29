//Wild Adventures named top theme park in GA

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Tripadvisor ranks Wild Adventures Theme Park named the top theme park attraction in Georgia.

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. has been named the top theme park attraction in Georgia in an annual ranking released by Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform.

“What is extra special about this recognition is that it is based on real guest experiences,” said Adam Floyd, director of sales and marketing.

Tripadvisor’s “10 Best Georgia Theme Parks” rankings were published last week, and Wild Adventures’ top spot was determined using multiple data points, including reviews, ratings, photos, and popularity.

“Tripadvisor analyzed thousands of reviews of attractions from throughout Georgia,” said Floyd. “The results are simply a reflection of our commitment to creating memories families want to experience again and again. When we meet that mission, families have a great time, and they share that experience with others.”

Wild Adventures Theme Park now enjoys the top spot on Tripadvisor’s annual rankings that are designed to help travelers find theme parks and other attractions to visit in Georgia. The reviews on Tripadvisor highlight the diverse attractions available at Wild Adventures which include a theme park, waterpark, zoo and concert venue.. The reviews boast a clean environment, friendly staff, attractions for all ages and exceptional seasonal events and entertainment.

“We’re honored to be the top theme park in the state,” said Jon Vigue, vice president and general manager. “The ranking follows the opening of our latest expansion, Oasis Outpost, the ongoing success of our Wild Adventures LIVE! concert series, and the announcement of our multi-million dollar investments in Wild Adventures Christmas and the construction of the new Safari Campground.”

Unveiled at the beginning of the 2023 season, Oasis Outpost is an all new 3-acre expansion including an adventurous new family ride, five new animal exhibits, a new dining experience and shaded stay and play areas, including the all new Misty Springs Soak Station.

The Wild Adventures LIVE! concert series began in April and continues this summer with performances by Newsboys, Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting and Del Amitri, FOR KING + COUNTRY, and Skillet.

Wild Adventures’ family-friendly fall event Great Pumpkin LumiNights will return for a third year on September 22. Experience even more glowing fun as larger-than-life pumpkins sculptures and hundreds of jack-o-lanterns throughout the park illuminate fall fun, attractions and the culinary delights of the Pumpkin Spice Festival. Wild Adventures is expanding the event again this year with the addition of an immersive new attraction that will be announced later this summer.

In March, Wild Adventures announced a brand new Christmas celebration that opens this November.

“I can’t wait to share what we have in store for Christmas this year,” said Vigue. “Our new Christmas celebration will be the largest holiday event we’ve ever hosted with more lights, more entertainment and more Christmas spirit than ever. It will be big, unexpected and something families throughout the region will not want to miss.”

The spirited additions to Wild Adventures’ Christmas festivities will include a lighted floating Christmas tree light show on the park’s lake, an immersive walk-through tunnel that rhythmically dances to Christmas music, the addition of beloved Christmas characters and more.

In March, the park also announced the addition of a campground that will offer one-of-a-kind animal encounters coupled with an adventurous camping experience. The new campground is set to debut in the fall of 2024.

“We are immensely grateful to our guests for their trust and for making us a part of their cherished memories,” said Vigue. “We will continue to innovate, grow, and deliver the very best in entertainment, ensuring that Wild Adventures remains the top destination for families and thrill-seekers in Georgia.”

To learn more about Wild Adventures Theme Park, family friendly seasonal events, the Wild Adventures LIVE! concert series and how to plan your next trip, visit WildAdventures.com

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure, one of the Top 10 Most Affordable Water and Theme Parks in the U.S. by AOL.com and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.