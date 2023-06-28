//VPD arrest Valdosta men for two separate armed robberies

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department arrests two Valdosta men for armed robbery and assault with a firearm of two separate individuals.

Arrested 1: Shomar Devonte Gholston, African American male, 26 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested 2: Talonnie Rae-Quan Rogers, African American male, 22 years of age, Valdosta resident

On June 23, 2023, at approximately 1255 am., a citizen called E911 to report that she was robbed at gunpoint while outside a convenience store in the 900 block of Baytree Road. The victim, a 34-year-old female, stated that she had been struck in the head with a firearm, and property was taken from her. While officers were speaking with the first victim, a 28-year-old male called E911 to report that he had also been struck in the head with a firearm. Both victims provided a detailed description of the offender and the vehicle in which he left the scene. A lookout was issued for the offender’s vehicle. Officers with the Valdosta Police Department Power Squad Unit observed the offender’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on it. Officers took the driver, Talonnie Rae-Quan Rogers, 22, and the passenger, Shomar Devonte Gholston, 26 years old, into custody without incident. A passenger ran from the vehicle, so a K9 Unit responded in an attempt to locate him. During the search for the passenger, the K9 found a handgun in the field that he ran through.

The victims identified Gholston as being involved in the robbery.

Both Gholston and Rogers were transported to Lowndes County Jail, where they are being held on charges of:

Armed robbery- felony;

2 counts of aggravated assault-felony;

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony- felony; and

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.



The case is still under investigation, and if anyone has any information please contact the Valdosta Police Department.