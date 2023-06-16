//Valdosta Sanitation schedule change for Juneteenth

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces a change in the Sanitation Department’s garbage collection schedule for the Juneteenth holiday.

Release:

The City of Valdosta will be closed on Monday, June 19, 2023, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

The Sanitation Division will collect only garbage (green roll-out can) on June 19. Bulk items or yard trash will not be collected that day. Citizens who normally have their sanitation collected on Mondays should place all their yard waste and junk items at the curbside by 5 a.m. the following business day, Tuesday, June 20, for collection.

The Public Works Department appreciates citizens’ cooperation and patience as sanitation workers do their best to pick up both routes -over 7,000 customers on Tuesday.

Citizens may call the Public Works Department at 229.259.3590 for more information.