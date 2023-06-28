//Valdosta Councilman receives Certificate of Achievement

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta City Councilman receives the Certificate of Achievement during the GMA’s Annual Convention in Savannah.

Release:

Valdosta City Councilman Andy Gibbs received the prestigious Certificate of Achievement from the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute during the Georgia Municipal Association’s (GMA) Annual Convention in Savannah on June 26.

The Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute, a cooperative effort of GMA and the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government, provides a nationally recognized series of training opportunities for city officials.

“This is an outstanding achievement,” said GMA CEO and Executive Director Larry Hanson. “We commend Councilman Gibbs for this accomplishment and for the dedication shown in using this valuable resource to become a more effective city official.”

To receive a Certificate of Achievement, a city official must complete a minimum of 72 units of credit, including at least 36 hours from a list of required classes. The training program consists of more than 70 courses.

“We are proud of our partnership with GMA to provide high-quality, relevant training to Georgia’s more than 3,500 municipal officials,” said UGA’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government Director Rob Gordon. ”The institute remains committed to being the trusted resource that city officials across Georgia turn to for leadership and professional development training that makes a difference in the lives of the citizens they represent.”

